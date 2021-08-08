Killswitch Engage scheduled to play at Inkcarceration 2021

Michal Lenc/Wikimedia Commons

MANSFIELD, OH - If you've succeeded to secure the now sold-out tickets of Inkarceration Fest at Ohio State Reformatory, then you'll get to enjoy the performance of Killswitch Engage.

The metalcore band is scheduled to play at the three-day festival of heavy rock music, tattoos, food trucks, and prison tour on Friday, September 10, 2021.

This band, which was formed in Westfield, Massachusetts in 1999, creates timeless heavy music. Their anthems and live classics, such as "Fixation On The Darkness", "My Last Serenade," and "In Due Time," have the power to appeal to all generations of rock and metal fans throughout the world.

Their most recent studio, "Atonement", was released in 2019. The diversity and versatility of their performances are unprecedented, having shared the stage with other notable bands ranging from Rise Against to Slayer.

Over the past 22 years, Killswitch Engage has made eight studio albums. The band was also nominated for various prestigious awards, such as Grammy, Boston Music, Metal Hammer Golden Gods, and Loudwire Music Awards.

It's common for their music to be featured in different media. Their hit single "My Curse" was featured in video games such as Burnout Paradise, Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, and Sleeping Dogs.

They were also featured in Game of Thrones' second installment of "Catch The Throne: The Mixtape" where the album features several musicians such as Anthrax, Snoop Dogg, Method Man, and fellow Inkcarceration Fest performer, Mastodon.

The current member of this band consists of Mike D'Antonio on bass, Adam Dutkiewicz on lead guitar, Joel Stroetzel on rhythm guitar, Justin Foley on drums, and Jesse Leach as its lead vocals.

To know more about Killswitch Engage's tour dates, go to their website by clicking here: http://www.killswitchengage.com/ and check out their catalog by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC54RgORww0lUMVq4NwdwANQ.

