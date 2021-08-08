Dog-friendly places in Canton

Alvan Nee/Unsplash

CANTON, OH - If you're traveling to Canton with your canine buddy and would like to visit places that are pet-friendly, no need to worry because several local places are pet-friendly for your pets. Canton has hotels, campgrounds, and restaurants that are welcome for your furry friends.

Hotels

* Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Canton

The hotel is 10 minutes away from downtown Canton and 25 minutes from Akron. They also provide a complimentary shuttle service to and from the Akron-Canton Airport. Pets over 75 pounds are not allowed in the hotel.

The hotel is located at 5256 Broadmoor Circle N.W. Canton.

* Courtyard by Marriott Canton

The hotel is close to Canton's shopping and entertainment districts, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Only 2 pets are allowed per room and guests should not leave them unattended.

The hotel is located at 4375 Metro Circle NW, North Canton.

Campground

* Clay’s Park Resort

Clay's Park Resort is pet-friendly and is only 20 minutes away from Akron/Canton. It offers a water park, a campground, festivals, and group tours. The Adventure Water Park at Clay's Park Resort features two Wet Willie water chutes, two zip lines, miniature golf, volleyball, and kayaks. Read their article about the dos and don'ts when camping with your dog. https://clayspark.com/5-dos-and-donts-of-camping-with-dogs/

The campground is located at 12951 Patterson St N. Lawrence.

Restaurants

* Royal Docks Brewing Company

The Royal Docks Brewing Company is a brewery and taproom and pets are allowed on the premises.

The restaurant is located at 7162 Fulton Dr. Canton.

* Salumeria Di Torre Italian Deli and Market

This Canton's family-owned Italian Deli and Market specializes in imported Italian delicacies, made-to-order sandwiches, and baked products.

The restaurant is located at 425 Tuscarawas St. E Canton.

Please keep in mind that before visiting these local establishments, contact them ahead of time to find out the latest protocols and standards for bringing your furry companion.

