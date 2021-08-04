The State of Ohio offers financial assistance to companies that are being affected by the pandemic

Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Mentor, OH - Many people are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are no exception. To help ease the burden, the State of Ohio is now accepting applications for four financial programs to companies that are being affected by it.

The following are some of the programs available:

New Small Business Grant: This program provides small businesses with $10,000 in financial assistance if they were founded somewhere around January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020.

Lodging Grant: This program provides financial support to bed and breakfasts, hotels, and motels.

Food and Beverage Establishment Grant: This program assists restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other food and beverage establishments with financial support.

Entertainment Venue Grant: This is a monetary award granted to theaters, music venues, spectator sports venues, museums, and other forms of entertainment.

For Entertainment Venue, Lodging, as well as Food and Beverage Establishment grant, the financial aid that will be given to these establishments are ranging from $10,000, $20,000, or $30,000. The number of individual grants given to these qualified establishments will be determined by their occupancy rate decline or loss of revenue in 2020.

The monetary awards are being administered by the Ohio Department of Development, they will continue to accept applications until grant funds are depleted. go to BusinessHelp.Ohio.gov for application and look under Investing in Ohio's Future. The site has documentation such as terms and conditions, fact sheets, and frequently asked questions for each award program.

To be eligible for getting the grant, the applicants must have an OH|ID. Register at OH|ID (ohid.ohio.gov) by creating an account with a username/password.

