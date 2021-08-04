Rainforest Car Wash presents a Karaoke contest

Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

CLEVELAND, OH - Rainforest Car Wash, an Ohio-based experiential rainforest-themed car wash that serves the greater Cleveland area such as Cleveland Heights, Brunswick, Medina, and Avon, is making a Car Wash Karaoke event with their own twist.

Contestants must record themselves singing along to any song while passing through the tunnel at any of Rainforest's aforementioned convenient locations from August 1st to 14th, upload the recording to social media, and tag Rainforest!

This establishment has gained nationwide media attention since 2019 with its Haunted Car Wash, which caused the wash to go viral on the internet. The original event garnered more than 40 million views on TikTok, Facebook, and other social media platforms after being highlighted on CNN and Good Morning America, among other news programs. The event will be held at the wash's newest facility in Avon this year.

"We are so thrilled to be hosting this new Car Wash Karaoke event for our local communities. Come down and sing your heart out with Petey and the gang for a chance to win some really awesome prizes, up to a year of complimentary Unlimited Wash Club Membership," said Anthony Bencivenni, Rainforest's District Manager.

The event participants can post their Car Wash Karaoke entries on social media such as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. To be eligible, make sure to tag Rainforest Car Wash to enter. Winners will be announced on social media. There will be two winners that will be chosen randomly by the wash. The first winner will get one year of unlimited washes, while the second place will receive three months of unlimited washes.

Click here for more info about Car Wash Karaoke or Rainforest Car Wash.

