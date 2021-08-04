Graduation of Cleveland Police Academy

Free-Photos/Pixabay

CLEVELAND, OH - Mayor Frank G. Jackson recited the oath of office to 34 graduates of the 147th Cleveland Police Academy last week on Friday, July 30, 2021. The graduation ceremony for Cleveland Police Academy was held outdoors and it took place at 11 a.m. in Mall C.

The event was also available to watch online from the City of Cleveland’s Facebook page. In case anyone missed the live stream or wish to rewatch the recording, it is still available on their page.

Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard and Police Chief Calvin D. Williams delivered a message during the ceremony.

“Today, we welcome our newest officers to the Cleveland Division of Police. As you step forward on this journey, we know that you will honor your oath to serve the citizens of and visitors to the City of Cleveland with P.R.I.D.E: Professionalism, Respect, Integrity, Dedication, and Excellence. Congratulations to the 147th Cleveland Police Academy class.”

The officers were selected after they have gone through a Civil Service examination for the patrol officer position. Before they were given conditional employment, candidates had to pass multiple tests and had their backgrounds checked thoroughly. As recruits, they were trained in bias-free policing, criminal law, crisis intervention, community diversity, and police tactics for more than 1,100 hours. They also received specialized training to equip them with the skills needed to respond to the demands of the Cleveland community.

The newly commissioned officers will be assigned to one of the city's five Neighborhood Police Districts.

Photos from the ceremony are available on the Cleveland City Hall's website here. and Cleveland Division of police website here.

