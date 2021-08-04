Visual Edge IT congratulates Atherton as the new VP

Ketut Subiyanto Pexels

North Canton, OH— Robert Atherton, the vice president for managed IT services for the Visual Edge in the East region, has accepted a new role as the National Vice President of revenue growth. Visual Edge is a company that focuses on cloud computing, managed IT services, and security, as well as print/copy solutions for businesses all over the country, including remote office locations. The headquarter of this office is in North Canton, Ohio.

In this new role, He will oversee and work together with a lot of people in the company, such as the regional presidents, sales leadership, as well as IT team, to identify opportunities and formulate a plan for revenue expansion. He also has to report to the company's General Manager, Jason Bowra.

Before working at Visual Edge. He worked at Zymphony Technology Solution for 12 years, the first 6 years he was the Vice President of Sales and Technical and the other 6 he spent as the company's President. This company is based in Tampa, Florida.

His winning attitude and long-time experience will complement and expand Visual Edge IT's capacity to satisfy the needs of the client,s as the company continues to bring high-quality, innovative products and services to the national market.

“I am extremely excited to have Robert join the national team. He will make an immediate positive impact across the entire Visual Edge IT organization,” said Jason Bowra, General Manager for Visual Edge IT. “Robert brings exceptional talent, understanding, and knowledge of managed services sales and has helped achieve significant growth in the East region. I am confident that will translate on a national level.”

