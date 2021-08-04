JESHOOTS.COM/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland Municipal Court is looking for Journalizing Clerk (Chief Deputy Clerk). The annual salary for this position is $33,280.00. This is a full-time job and the vacancy will close on 8/12/2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Journalizing Clerk will have to create a comprehensive electronic journal for matters heard and decided during a court hearing or trial in Cleveland Municipal Court. The individual in this position will also supervise their subordinate and be responsible for the work of the Civil Branch of the Office of the Clerk of the Municipal Court.

A Journalizing Clerk is also expected to:

Assign and distribute tasks to subordinates.

Develop administrative policies and ensure its implementation.

Purchase books and other supplies needed for the works.

Making sure the Clerk of Court's office operates smoothly.

Produce documents, journal entries of judgment, and other paperwork for the relevant departments/agencies in helping to carry out the Court’s decision.

Document any fresh complaints, 2-week tickets, and citations.

Generate journals for all cases and charges.

Ensure the safety of files or documents from the Court decision.

Act as a mediator between the court and the Clerk of Court's office in matters related to Criminal files.

The work listed above is only some examples of the work for this position. Other duties not included above do not mean to be excluded if the works are similar or related.

Required qualification:

High school diploma or General Education Degree (GED) is required.

Minimum six months experience in the related field or position.

Able to operate Microsoft Word, Excel, and PC.

Posses data entry skills.

Minimum typing speed of 30 words per minute (WPM).

Able to communicate effectively.

Ability to understand written, oral, or diagram instructions.

Ability to remain calm when resolving issues and develop the necessary solution.

Able to work in a team environment or independently

Posses clerical skills (filing, telephone skills, correspondence, proofreading, alphabetizing, etc.)

If you are interested, apply on governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding benefits or other work-related questions, please contact 216-664-2493.

