Chief Social Worker vacancy in the City of Cleveland

Dylan Gillis/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland is looking for a Chief Social Worker. The annual pay range for this position is $65,000.00 - $85,000.00. This is a full-time job and the vacancy will close on 8/16/2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

The main job description is to provide litigants with social service guidelines within the Housing Court.

The duties listed below are only examples of some of your works that may be performed during your duties. Other duties not included in the list are not meant to be excluded if the works are similar.

Perform assessment for Housing Court litigants to determine the qualifications for social service assistance.

Help during volatile situation intervention and de-escalation for litigants during Court hours and in the field.

Coordinate with local service providers to create referral procedures.

Recommend and suggest litigants to eligible and suitable community service providers.

Help Court employees in answering questions and concerns related to the case.

Maintain a list of eligible and suitable service providers and provide data including demographics, referral outcomes, and unmet needs.

Asses program outcomes to further provide better service provision and Court operations.

Present the public with information regarding the Housing Court.

Required qualification and skills:

Bachelor’s degree in social science or related fields.

Minimum 3 years experience in community referrals or related fields.

Able to communicate effectively to diverse audiences.

Able to make a judgment to assist the litigants regarding social services and community resources.

Knowledge or experience in community services is a plus.

Familiar with the Court system

Experience in common office practices, procedures, and equipment.

Able to operate a computer and use Microsoft Office products including Word, Outlook, and Excel.

Display patience and problem solving during volatile situations or under a heavy workload.

Able to maintain information confidentiality.

If you are interested and have the required qualification, apply through governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding benefits and other work-related questions, please contact 216-664-2493.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.