Cleveland Museum of Natural History to hold 18th annual Conservation Symposium on September 10

Daderot/Wikimedia Commons

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Museum of Natural History or CMNH has announced the date for the 18th annual Conservation Symposium. The symposium will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, with a "Listening to the Land" theme and will invite various speakers to discuss their works and conservation efforts.

This year, participants can choose to attend the event in person or online through the Zoom live stream. Those attending the event in person will have the option to select a ticket that includes lunch provided by Exploration: A Zack Bruell Restaurant.

On Saturday, September 11, CMNH will also hold limited field trips around its facility. Registration for the Saturday event is separate from the Symposium. The field trip will offer a 15% discount for participants who register for the Conservation Symposium.

Speakers who will be featured at the 18th symposium are Geo Rutherford, Wisconsin-based artist and activist who will talk about her work "​On the Threshold of the Great Lakes", Naturalist Dr. Drew Lanham, discussing his book The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature, and science journalist Michelle Nijhuis, talking about her book "Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction."

In addition to covering the ways in which different communities see and accentuate conservation efforts, the speakers will also help the audiences on how they contribute to making environmental advocacy more inclusive.

"This year's Conservation Symposium will open the doors to people who perhaps have zero experience with conservation, or don't know where to begin," says Allison Grazia, the Museum's Manager of Public Engagement. "These speakers—who are very in tune with listening to the land in their own ways—all have relatable approaches to environmental advocacy."

For more information about the complete schedule, ticket price, and how to register for the events, please visit https://www.cmnh.org/conservation-symposium-2021

