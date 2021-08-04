Asking Alexandria will play at the Inkcarceration Festival on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at The Ohio State Reformatory

Caleb George/Unsplash

MANSFIELD, OH—Asking Alexandria, a British rock band from York, North Yorkshire, will play at the Inkcarceration Festival on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at The Ohio State Reformatory.

Asking Alexandria, formed in 2006, is a renowned rock band from England, consisted of Danny Worsnop, James Cassells, Cameron Liddell, Sam Bettley, and Ben Bruce. They’ve performed on the same stage with Guns N’ Roses, Green Day, Alice In Chains, Avenged Sevenfold, and Slipknot. They have played on every major rock festival in the world.

Asking Alexandria's debut album, Stand Up and Scream, charted at number 170 on the Billboard 200, number 29 on Top Independent Albums, and number 4 on Top Heatseekers.

The single "The Final Episode (Let's Change the Channel)" and "Not the American Average" were certified gold by the RIAA as both single sold for 500,000 copies in the United States alone.

Their third studio album, From Death to Destiny, released on August 6, 2013, became the band's highest-charting album until now and the highest first-week selling album reached 5 on the Billboard 200, and sold over 41,000 copies.

Over the years, their style of music has changed into various genres, from metalcore, post-hardcore, screamo, hard rock, heavy metal, and electronicore. As stated by the guitarist Ben Bruce, they do not like writing music that sounds the same from album to album, which is why their musical style has changed over time.

The Inkcarceration Festival is a yearly festival held in Mansfield, Ohio, which brings rock bands and tattoo artists from all over the world. Bands and music artists like Slipknot, The Hu, Rob Zombie, and A Day To Remember will headline the festival with various other bands. Also, all guests can get tattooed by tattoo artists from the Rich Gallery, Primitive Addiction Tattoo Studio, Kit, Marlow Ink, and various other tattoo studios and artists. Inkcarceration Festival will rock the stage on 10-12 September 2021 at the Ohio State Reformatory.

Visit The Inkcarceration Festival homepage in Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, September 10-12, 2021, or social media Inkcarceration Festival to learn more about the festivals.

