Here are some of the great selections for your brunch near Lake Erie

Viktoria Alipatova/Pexels

SANDUSKY, OH - After a long day exploring Lake Erie, your stomach probably wants something to eat. So, what better way to satisfy that hunger than a delectable brunch at a beloved local hangout?

The areas surrounding Lake Erie Shores & Islands have a wide array of selections to choose from whether you're craving sweet mimosas, biscuits and gravy, or a complete breakfast buffet. Here are some of the restaurants you can visit for your next brunch.

Huron

Old Fish House

Every Sunday morning, this Huron staple located at 30 Main St. offers a bloody mary bar, along with snacks, appetizers, and sandwiches. For more information and reservations, contact +1 419-616-3184

Port Clinton

Tin Goose Diner

This fascinating diner, which was built in the 1950s, serves breakfast every day. The GI Special S.O.S. Platter, a morning treat served on a real mess hall tray, or the scrumptious Rickenbacker country fried steak are just a few of the distinctive meals available.

Find this diner at 3515 E State Rd, Port Clinton, OH. Call +1 419-732-0236 for more information.

Sandusky

OH Taco

On Saturdays and Sundays, OH Taco, located inside the lovely Hotel Kilbourne in downtown Sandusky at 223 W Water St, is available for brunch. Come in for mojitos and sangria while eating breakfast tacos or churro waffles! You can also contact them at +1 844-373-2223

Vermilion

Brewed Awakening

And finally, This family-owned and operated gathering place for locals and tourists alike is located in the magnificent historical area of downtown Vermilion. While taking in the essence of the town, have a warm cup of coffee and bagels.

Visit Brewed Awakening at 5485 Liberty Ave, Vermilion, OH. Contact them at +1 440-963-9334.

These mouthwatering selections barely scratch the surface of what delicious and inviting options Lake Erie Shores & Islands has to offer. If you want to try some of the places above, give the place a call and reserve your spot today.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.