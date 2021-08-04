GAR Foundation gives nonprofit organizations $380,700 in capital funding

Photo by Alexander Mils from Pexels

AKRON, OH - Summit County community organizations around Akron will receive a total of $380,700 in financial assistance from the GAR Foundation.

Every other year, GAR holds a competitive, limited-funding capital application round. GAR gave assistance to 19 organizations funding for mission-critical capital projects this year.

“GAR continues to be impressed with the important community-building work underway by our local nonprofits, as depicted by this year’s list of capital grant awardees,” said Christine Amer Mayer, president of GAR Foundation.

“We saw a lot of innovative thinking inspired by the COVID-19 crisis, including the repurposing of spaces and creative use of outdoor areas to maintain and increase services to the community.”

Here are some of the organizations that will receive the grant from the GAR Foundation this year:

ACCESS Inc. will receive $20,000, for the shelter's roof replacement.

Akron Urban League will get $13,700, for capital renovations to the AUL's headquarters.

Art Resources Transformations will get $5,000, for Avant Garden artist studio expansions.

Broken Chains Jail & Prison Ministry will get $6,000 for capital improvements to its workforce program.

Emmanuel Christian Academy will get $25,000, for HVAC improvements and window replacement.

KABOOM!, will get $40,000, for building an inclusive playspace in West Akron at Kerr Park.

Kenmore Neighborhood Association will receive $40,000, for one of Kenmore Blvd's historic buildings.

North Akron Community Development Corporation will receive $25,000, for the completion of the People's Park, adjacent to the Exchange House.

OPEN M will receive $12,000, renovate its facility, which included exam rooms and a chair lift.

Peninsula Foundation will receive $25,000, for the G.A.R. Hall ADA Project.

Contact Rob Lehr at communications@garfdn.org or 330.576.2913 for more info on the GAR Foundation.

