Looking at Dilly Garlic Pickles, Cleveland Kitchen's new product

Cleveland, OH - Cleveland Kitchen, an Ohio-based company that specializes in delectable fermented foods, announced their most recent gourmet fermented innovation.

After releasing their version of Korean kimchi in February, now it's time for them to release their new product, pickles.

"Pickles are such a classic American food and especially beloved in the Midwest and we are very excited to be introducing our unique, healthy take on this well-known condiment," said Co-Founder and CEO of Cleveland Kitchen, Drew Anderson.

"We are proud to be adding our Dilly Garlic Pickles to our range of products as another delicious, crunchy, fresh offering for fans of Cleveland Kitchen and fans of pickles."

The Cleveland Kitchen Dilly Garlic Pickled Chips and Cleveland Kitchen Dilly Garlic Pickled Spears are not only good to accompany your meal, but also good for your digestive process.

Made with naturally fermented vinegar, fresh herbs, and spices in an unheated fresh-pack process, the vegan, gluten-free, and kosher certified pickles are also keto-friendly with only 5 calories per serving.

The lightly fermented, unpasteurized pickles are produced through a gentle fermentation method to pickle each chip and spear, resulting in a crisp and tasty taste.

The garlic and dill flavors are ideal to be put on burgers, hot dogs, deli sandwiches, and any fish-related dishes.

Jars and jars of Cleveland Kitchen's Dilly Garlic Pickled Chips and Cleveland Kitchen's Dilly Garlic Pickled Spears can be found exclusively in the refrigerated section at Walmart stores near you. The pickles' price will be $5.78 for the chip and $6.48 for the spear.

Check out Cleveland Kitchen's Instagram page at Instagram.com/clevelandkitchen or website at www.clevelandkitchen.com for more info on its products and recipes.

