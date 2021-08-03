Columbus man pleads guilty to 10 federal counts

Bermix Studio/Unsplash

COLUMBUS, OH - Nana Yaw Addo, 56, a citizen of Ghana, pleaded guilty in Federal Court of Southern District of Ohio on 30 July to 10 federal crimes.

These separate counts include fraud conspiracy, identity theft, money laundering, creating fake credit cards, claiming to be a United States citizen, and illegal firearms possession.

According to Addo's plea in 2018, he steals the identity of other people to establish Focal Point Wireless, a fictional company on Cleveland Avenue in Columbus, the same address as Addo’s real company, Beeps Computer Clinic.

He created a bank account with the fraud company name to launder the money from his email scams. Addo initiates a wire transfer of more than $67,000 to the new account with the stolen identity. Addo proceeds to launder the money from his so-called intermediary email scam profit through his own bank accounts.

The bank records showed Addo wired at least $20,000 from the victim's money and purchased $2,000 in money orders at Kroger. In October 2018, Addo scammed a second victim company with a total of $80,499 wired money.

Addo also acts as a leader of credit card scams at furniture retailers. Addo sends his conspirators to order the furniture from the retailers, using the stolen identity. The furniture would be delivered to his fraud company on Cleveland Avenue.

He also used the stolen identity to create false credit cards and uses it for transactions. The court estimated the total loss from this scheme was between half a million and $1.5 million.

Addo was fined nearly $214,000 in restitution to the victims. He was charged with 20 years for money laundering, a minimum of 10 years for illegal firearm possession, 5 years for committing wire fraud, 3 years for faking citizenship, and two years mandatory sentencing for identity theft.

