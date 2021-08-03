NeONBRAND/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland Motor Vehicle Maintenance division is looking for Automobile Technician. The salary range for this position is $27,040.00 - $47,840.00 Annually. This is a full-time job and the vacancy will close on 8/13/2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

The main job description for this position is to inspect, repair, calibrate, and maintain automobiles, trucks, and various other types of motorized equipment—mainly vehicles, and maintaining the other accessory units condition. The individual in this position will work under the general supervision of the management. This work requires heavy physical activity.

Some examples of work as Automobile Technician are:

Maintaining and repairing motors and electrical components of motorized vehicles, including automobiles and trucks.

Perform daily check-ups on the condition of motorized vehicles.

Repair air compressors, concrete mixers, mobile pumping equipment, and other necessary equipment.

Ensuring the safety mechanism of motorized vehicles worked properly.

Inspect the condition of vehicle batteries longevity.

Operate various kinds of equipment for repairing purposes.

Make reports on the condition of automobiles and trucks.

The duties listed above are only illustrations of some of your works that may be performed during your duties. Other duties not included above are not meant to be excluded if the works are similar.

Required qualification:

Possess High School Diploma or General Educational Development (GED).

Minimum diploma from High School or Trade School majoring in Automotive Repair or related field is preferred.

Minimum two years experience in related work or position.

Able to operate various kinds of repairing equipment.

Fit physical condition.

Possess a valid State of Ohio Driver's License

Able to work independently or under supervision.

If you are interested, apply through governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding benefits and other work-related questions, please contact (216) 664-2493.

