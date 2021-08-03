Timken is named by Forbes as the best employer for new graduates

Zia Syed/Unsplash

CANTON, OH - The Timken Company is a global industry leader in engineered bearings, and power transmission products. They have been named as one of the companies that made it to Forbes list of America's Best Employers for New Graduates 2021.

The title reinforced the company's commitment to elevate and cultivate top young graduates in the field of engineering and other disciplines.

"This recognition is especially valuable because it reflects the opinions of professionals who are relatively new to both Timken and the workforce," said Timken's vice president of human resources, Natasha Pollock.

"Our associates value the opportunity to do critical work around the globe that contributes to a more efficient society. Every day, our customers seek the knowledge and expertise of Timken's talented team to solve the world's most challenging applications," Pollock continues.

If you are a new graduate and are willing to work at Timken, check out opportunities available at Timken, where associates collaborate on global, cross-disciplinary teams and benefit from their teammates’ diverse perspective.

Timken also provides on-the-job training as well as opportunities for people who’ve worked longer to be able to advance their careers at Timken.

Forbes is partnered with a world-renowned statistics portal as well as industry-ranking provider Statista Inc., to identify the companies most liked by the new workforce.

There are more than 20,000 US young professionals. They work for companies that employ at least 1,000 people. They participated in the independent surveys that are focused on work issues as well as their experiences in the workplace.

People who participate in the surveys are asked to rate the likelihood of whether they would recommend their employer to family and friends. They also assess their employer according to atmosphere, development, diversity, image, salary and wage, working conditions, and workplace.

