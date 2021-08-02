Kings of Leon Tour, When You See Yourself, at Blossom Music Center

Simon Weisser/Unsplash

CUYAHOGA, OH - Kings of Leon will be performing at Blossom Music Center on August 19, 2021, with their most recent album, When You See Yourself, along with special guests Cold War Kids.

The latest album, 'When You See Yourself,' was produced by Grammy Award-Winning Markus Dravs. It was recorded at Nashville's famed Blackbird Studios. The name of their eight albums was announced in January 2021 and released in March 2021.

King of Leon were formed in 1999 in Nashville. It was formed by three brothers-Nathan, Jared, and Caleb Followill, and their cousin Matthew. After only three years as a band, they received interest from record producers. They signed RCA Records and released the Holy Roller Novocaine EP in 2003.

The music has gradually evolved throughout the years with various genres from an alternative, area rock sound to southern rock. With the release of Only by the Night in 2008, the band achieved American Chart Success. The singles "Use Somebody," "Sex on Fire", and "Notion" are all in the number one chart. King of Leon has been nominated 12 times for Grammy Awards and won 4 Grammy Awards. They were also nominated ten times in Brit Award with two wins and 2 Sweden GAFFA Awards.

They will perform at Blossom Music Center with a new material alongside fan-favorite tracks in their highly anticipated return.

Frontman Nathan Willett from Cold Ward Kids says, "We are so excited to open for Kings of Leon on tour all over the US! Like- thrilled beyond belief, losing our minds about it! Let's go!"

To get your ticket online, check this website.

