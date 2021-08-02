Near West Recreation & North Coast Ohio USA Lacrosse is hiring Full-Time Director of Recreation Programming

Virginia Bates/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - Near West Recreation & North Coast Ohio Chapter of USA Lacrosse is looking for a Director of Recreation Programming, a Full-time position. The position is open until it's filled.

This is a shared position that will manage all Near West Recreation sports leagues while developing a lacrosse program on the Westside and expanding it into the East Side of Cleveland.

Responsibilities for Near West Recreation:

- Ensuring the equitable and sustainable success of all NWR programming as a tool in attracting and retaining families to the Near West Side neighborhoods in the City of Cleveland, through programming on par with any community in Northeast Ohio

- Managing administrative and financial functions to player, family, and coach records, rosters, facilities, communications, permits, and equipment

- Overseeing all NWR league preparation, coach training, equipment prep, permitting, league scheduling, practices, games, and celebration planning.

- Other duties as assigned

Responsibilities for North Coast Ohio Chapter of USA Lacrosse:

- Serving as the local US Lacrosse Program Manager and working to establish East Side relationships and partners

- Managing program and participant impact tracking - focus areas including, participation, diversity, game introduction, sustainability, and annual growth

- Liaising to the North Coast, Ohio, Chapter of USA Lacrosse and as an ex-officio, non-voting member of their board, including regular consultation with local LCP fundraising committee

- Planning and running the Near West Recreation's spring 3v3 youth lacrosse league

- Become a certified trainer with USA Lacrosse

Qualification:

- Bachelor Degree in Sports Management, Parks & Recreation or two to three years of experience in running youth sports leagues, camps, or related programs

- Ability to work independently and work in a diverse environment

- Ability to work in a flexible schedule, including various evenings and weekends

- Must have a valid driver's license

- Must pass the background check

Preferred Skills:

- Experience as lacrosse coach or program leader/administrator

- Basic or higher Spanish proficiency

- Experience in project management

- Experience with athletics and passion for recreation and community development

Interested candidate should send their resume and cover letter to careers@ohiocity.org with "Director of Recreation Programming" in the subject line.

For more information please visit this document.

