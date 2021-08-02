Get to know about 2021 Inkarceration Fest's headliner, Slipknot

Mansfield, OH - The Legendary Nu-Metal icon, Slipknot, is scheduled to headline Inkcarceration fest on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory.

Originated from Des Moines, Iowa, in 1995, Slipknot has become one of the most influential bands of the new Millenium with their aggressive music, insane lyrics theme, wild on-stage antics such as wearing masks and matching jumpsuits, and they encourage their fans to participate in said antics.

Exhibit A is their performance at the 2009 Download Festival in England, when Slipknot played one of their song "Spit It Out" from their 1999 debut record and Corey Taylor, the band's vocalist, encouraged their fans to "Jump the f*** up!" which can be checked by clicking here.

Over the past 26 years, Slipknot has released six studio albums where each album earned a Silver, Gold, and Platinum certificate. The most recent release is their 2018 album "We Are Not Your Kind" which was certified Silver in UK and Gold in Canada.

They also received ten Grammy nominations, which they won "Best Metal Performance" in 2006 for their song "Before I Forget" from their third album, Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses), which was released in 2004.

Recently, Slipknot received terrible news where their original drummer, Joey Jordison, died in his sleep at the age of 46. The tribute video the band made for Jordison can be seen by clicking here.

The current lineup consists of Corey Taylor (Vocal), Craig Jones (Sample), Mick Thompson (Guitar), Sid Wilson (Turntable), Jim Root (Guitar), Shawn Crahan (Percussion), Alessandro Venturella (Bass), Jay Weinberg (Drums), and "Tortilla Man" (Percussionist) as their touring musician, his real identity is still hidden.

To know more about their music can check Slipknot's Youtube by clicking here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.