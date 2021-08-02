Get to know Inkarceration Fest's headliner, Mastodon.

Aleksandar Pasaric/Pexels

Mansfield, OH - Mastodon, one of the most popular Stoner Metal bands in the current Millenium is scheduled to headline the Inkcarceration Fest at Ohio State Reformatory on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Mastodon is a quartet consisting of Brann Dailor (Drum), Bill Kelliher (Guitar), Brent Hinds (Guitar), and Troy Sanders (Bass). Each member of the band contributes vocals to each song they play. They have headlined famous venues like Red Rocks and sold out gigs all over the world, from Coachella and Bonnaroo to Download and Sonisphere and practically every major festival.

Formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 2000, Mastodon has made a name for themselves over the past 21 years. Their first four albums are based on classical elements. Their debut, Remission is loosely about fire, Leviathan is based on water as well as the novel Moby Dick written by Herman Melville, Blood Mountain is based on earth, and Crack The Skye is based on Aether and also a tribute to Brann Dailor's younger sister, Skye who committed suicide at the age of fourteen, hence the name.

They also worked in other media such as movies and TV Shows. One of them was 2010 DC's adaptation of the western antihero Jonah Hex where they collaborated with composer Marco Beltrami and wrote the song for the movie.

Another example would be when Mastodon was featured at HBO's Game Of Thrones where Dailor, Hinds, and Kelliher appeared as “Wildlings” in Season 5. They also recorded “White Walker” for HBO’s Catch The Throne, Vol.2 mixtape alongside Anthrax, Snoop Dogg, Method Man, Killswitch Engage, among others.

Not only did they earn the appreciation of the media such as Billboard, Rolling Stones, Time, etc. but Mastodon has made their fellow music peers into fans such as Metallica, Tool, and CeeLo Green to name a few.

Their recent studio album, Emperor of sand, which was released in 2017 has gained major accolades as one of the best albums of 2017 from media such as Revolver, Metal Hammer, and Loudwire.

The first track of the album, "Sultan's Curse" won the Grammy for Best Metal Performance category in 2018. Check their music here.

The Inkcarceration Fest is a three-day festival of Heavy music and Tattoos at the renowned reformatory where people can see over 30 bands on two stages, getting tattoos from artists that will be at the event, tours of the prison, foods, beverages, and many more. The scheduled bands that will come are Slipknot, Halestorm, Rob Zombie, Steel Panther, among others.

Unfortunately, the ticket for the event has sold out. For more info, contact them at CONTACT@INKCARCERATION.COM

