Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival held in Canton

Adrian Curiel /Unsplash

CANTON, OH—The Enshrinement Festival will be held in the City of Canton, the birth home of the National Football League, NFL, started on Friday, July 35, 2021 through Monday, August 9, 2021, at Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2121 George Halas Drive, N.W. Canton, OH. This event is free to all the public.

Approximately more than 700,000 people will gather in the city. The Enshrinement Festival would bring the gold-jacked Hall of Famers, NFL superstars, celebrities, and a crow of die-hard American football fans coming to the pigskin paradise.

The festival starts with the 2021 Community Parade on Sunday, July 25. The parade would be packed with youth groups, marching bands, antique cars, and more attractions. From July 30 until Aug 1, there will be The Balloon Classic, a hot air balloons festival, during the Friday Night Glow, where they held five sessions of hot air balloons flight that decorate the sky of Canton. There is also a live music and food festival accompanied by a fireworks display.

Do not forget to get ready for the Up, Up & Away 5K on July 31—a run-or-walk marathon around the Kent State University Stark Campus. To further please the fans, The NFL Preseason kicks off Thursday, Aug 5 with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The main event on Saturday, August 7, and Sunday, August 8, the Canton Repository Grand parade would welcome the newly inducted Hall of Fame Classes from 2020 and 2021 class like Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Alan Faneca, Peyton Manning, and Tom Flores, to name a few. The former Hall of Farmers would also present during the induction ceremony.

For more information and the complete schedule of the events, please visit https://www.profootballhoffestival.com/schedule

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.