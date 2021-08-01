Anna Gru/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland is looking for Airport Operations Agent III. The salary range for this position is $50,000.00 - $60,000.00 Annually. This is a full-time job and the vacancy will close on 8/10/2021 at 11:59pm Eastern.

The main job description for this position is to assist in managing operational matters of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport or Burke Lakefront Airport to maintain the airport operating certificate. The individual in this position will work under the general supervision of the Manager of Airport Operations. Work may require heavy physical activity and the possibility of work under poor weather in a 24-hour-shift, including the weekend.

Some examples of work for Golf Course Laborer are to assist in ensuring the policies and regulations of the Department of Port Control are implemented Supervises Airport Operations Agents I and II in doing their work. Assist in training and guiding Operations staff of the Airport. Assign daily shift schedule to all agents. Fill in the role of Superintendent when they are on duty or unavailable. Review reports from staff about the shifts, instructions, and field conditions after the shift ends. Operate radio, telephone, and other communication equipment. Answer questions from the customer about airport operations and conditions. Gather information about weather conditions to assist the operation during poor the weather. Reporting the field, airfield, and terminal conditions. Reports any violations and dangerous conditions.

The duties listed above are only illustrations of some of your works that may be performed during your duties. Other duties not included above are not meant to be excluded if the works are similar.

Required qualification:

Require High School Diploma or General Educational Development (GED).

College or university degree in Aviation, Airport Management, or related field is preferred.

At least four years experience in related work or position.

Experience in a supervisory role is a plus.

Possess a valid state of Ohio Driver's License.

Able to operate Microsoft Office Suite software.

Passed in Transportation Security Administration (TSA) fingerprint-based criminal history records check.

Fit physical condition.

If you are interested, apply through governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding benefits and other work-related questions, please contact (216) 664-2493.

