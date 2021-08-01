University Hospitals receives $2 million gift from Michael and Ellen Feuer

Markus Winkler/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — University Hospitals has received a generous $2 million donation from the Feuer family, Michael, and Ellen Feuer. This gift will support University Hospitals in strengthening their ability to develop more innovations in health care.

Mr. Feuer co-founded OfficeMax, and during his time as CEO for 16 years, he has grown the chain from 1 to more than 1,000 stores. He is also currently the CEO of Max-Ventures, a private equity and consulting firm.

“Our objective for the accelerator fund is to give UH CEO Cliff A. Megerian, MD, the resources to advance new initiatives that are promising, but before they’ve obtained mainstream support,” said Mr. Feuer. “A defining feature of a strong, successful organization is the ability to be nimble and innovative. Some of the more creative and unique ideas sometimes get lost and overwhelmed and never get off the ground because of the inherent bureaucracy of any business. My thought was to create this fund with only one rule, ‘Dare to be great.’ We hope this fund will give that ability to Dr. Megerian who, with his team, will pick ideas that can help UH meet the ever-changing needs in health care.”

With supervision from the UH system’s innovation and commercialization division, as well as UH Ventures and the new Feuer Innovation Accelerator will be collecting ideas from all over the UH system. Afterward, UH Ventures will evaluate the readiness of these ideas. Eventually, the UH caregivers who came up with the ideas will be invited to present them to Dr. Megerian to be considered.

“We are deeply appreciative of this forward-thinking gift from Michael and Ellen,” said Dr. Megerian. “It will provide us with immediate access to funds that will further enhance our culture of innovation at UH while investing in caregiver-driven inspirations.”

Dr. Megerian went to Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management and earned his certificate in health care management there. Mr. Feuer was among Dr. Megerian’s instructors at the time.

The Feuers have been devoted to community advocacy for a long time. Mr. Feuer spent 12 years serving in the UH Cleveland Medical Center Board of Directors, in addition to being a member of numerous committees at the same time. Mrs. Feuer has also been active as a UH volunteer, and she has spent her career as a development professional.