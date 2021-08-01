Cleveland’s to share tips for bike-share riders, following the program renewal

Vince Jacob/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH – Since the early of 2021, the city of Cleveland has been reviewing applications sent by the companies interested in providing shared mobility devices, known as bike-share, such as bikes and scooters, for the public to rent. In June, the City approved their annual contract renewal with the previously operating companies.

The current dockless scooters and bikes will continue to operate and be available on the sidewalk of the city as the provider companies continue their contract. The companies are Bird with their black-and-white scooters, Lime, which is in charge of green and white scooters, orange and black scooters by Spin, plus gray and yellow e-scooters provided by Link-Superpedestrian. Permits for e-bikes are also approved by the City for Bird, Lime, and Spin to launch in the summer if they decide to.

They hope that the rides can offer an easier mobility option for the residents as it is can be parked anywhere, unlike conventional bike-share who needs to be parked in determined hubs or stations. Residents can use mobile applications to track the closest rides around them and use it. The provider companies will promote their rides through public events where they will distribute helmets and offer test-drive.

There have been over 524,000 trips were made through these rides since August 2019, in Cleveland. These numbers are believed to be the fruit of the City’s efforts in raising awareness regarding safety-riding. The City encourages its bike-share riders to always follow the traffic laws and not to use the sidewalk while riding. The riders must wear a helmet, ride in the bike lanes if there’s one, park in a safe and secure area that is not blocking sidewalks, doorways, or crosswalks. The riders can also earn incentives if they parked in a preferred parking area that can be seen in the application.

Safety-riding awareness is not only directed to the riders, but also to the citizen using the road. They are encouraged to share the road as the bike-share riders can also ride on the road if there aren’t bike lanes available. Both sides are also encouraged to always be alert when using the road.

Further information regarding the bikes, scooters, and anything related to the program can be accessed here ( https://planning.clevelandohio.gov/dockless/ or email dockless@clevelandohio.gov ).

