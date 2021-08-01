The City of Cleveland opens application for Lateral Patrol Officer

Fred Moon/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland is inviting capable individuals to apply for the position of Lateral Patrol Officers. This is not an application for an immediate job opening, it's open to take an examination that will later be used to create an eligible list to fill up this job classification. The list then will be used for future hires.

The period for electronic applications starts July 24, 12.01 am until August 14, 11.59 pm. Applications submitted after the specified time will not be accepted. It is important to note that this is not for entry-level police officers, only individuals with a current OPOTA Peace Officer certification can apply for this position.

The application must be submitted online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/cleveland. All further files and online profile updates must be made at cs@clevelandohio.gov. To specify the position you’re applying for, do type in “Lateral Patrol Officer” in the subject line of the email.

Copies of the following items are required to be supplied as attachments to an application at the time of submission: DD-214 or other materials to prove veteran's status if the applicant is seeking veteran's preference points; proof of Education; driver's license or government-issued ID; proof of CURRENT OPOTA Peace Officer's certification; and DD-214 or other materials to prove veteran's status if the applicant is seeking veteran's preference points.

The annual starting salary is $53,779.43. Candidates will be required to sign a Training Cost Reimbursement Agreement with the City of Cleveland when they are appointed to the Academy. If the cadet candidate leaves the Division of Police within 5 years, they will be required to reimburse the City of Cleveland for training fees.

At the time of the appointment to the City of Cleveland Police Training Academy, the applicant must be at least 21 years old and no more than 39 years old.

Applicants must have Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (O.P.O.T.A) certification or confirmation of OPOTA training completion; those who have completed training must receive and produce a copy of their certification by August 14, 2021.

Applicants must state in their application and provide proof at the time of filing that they hold a High School Diploma from a recognized educational institution or that they have passed the General Education Development Test satisfactorily (GED).

Applicants who are accepted will be subject to additional selection procedures, which are Physical Abilities Examination, Background Investigation, Drug Screening, Psychological Evaluation, and Medical Examination.

Classes will be held in the Cleveland area as part of the Police Training Academy. Candidates who are selected for an Academy class will be given detailed information about the Academy at the time of their selection.

