MetroHealth System continues to partner with Case Western Reserve University

CDC/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The MetroHealth System and Case Western Reserve University announced on July 29 that they have agreed to extend their partnership and education to last until June 30, 2031.

This affiliation proceeds to provide opportunities for medical students to conduct clinical learning within MetroHealth, it also includes a shared commitment to recognize supplementary educational options for CWRU’s allied health students within the hospital’s system. Further, the affiliation also showcases the hospital’s commitment to growing its research efforts.

“This agreement expands and strengthens our partnership, for the good of both organizations, and for the benefit of the community,” said MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros, MD, FACHE. “MetroHealth’s transformation will create advanced, engaged, and innovative campus, neighborhoods, research, and teaching programs.”

The new agreement resembled MetroHealth's addition announcement to the National Center for Regenrative Medicine. It is based at the university and includes University Hospitals as well as Cleveland Clinic. Four years prior to that, MetroHealth and the dental school of CWRU established their own affiliation, aiming to expand research and clinical opportunities for residents and students on top of expanding the hospital’s oral health services.

“This 10-year extension recognizes the strength of our existing collaborations and provides more ways for us to engage with one another,” said Case Western Reserve President Eric W. Kaler said. “We look forward to seeing our collective progress in learning and discovery.”

“This partnership underscores our commitment to educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals while building upon our groundbreaking research collaboration,” said Bernard Boulanger, MD, MBA, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of The MetroHealth System and Professor of Surgery, Senior Associate Dean at the CWRU School of Medicine. “In both education and research, we are working together to help create a better tomorrow.”

