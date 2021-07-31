Anti Racism Task Force Wanted for The City of Lakewood

Kelly Lacy/Pexels

LAKEWOOD, OH - Lakewood City Council is looking for citizens who are interested to become a member of the City’s Anti-Racism Task Force.

Once accepted as a new member, the applicant should be able to conduct open and honest conversations about race, exhibit comprehension of systemic racism, and have prior experience working in advocacy activities, community engagement, and/or organizations that are focusing on social justice issues.

The Anti-Racism Task Force, which was revealed in 2020, is a diverse crowd of 11 citizens that advises and works with the administration to ensure the value of anti-racism are clearly represented in all city objectives. This purview includes culture, community wellness, education, housing and safety.

Any matter brought to the Task Force for examination and advice will be considered.

Six members will be chosen by the City Council and the other five selected by the Mayor. The candidates will serve a two-year term and be eligible for reappointment. They will be able to choose a chairperson from among themselves.

Every second and fourth Monday of each month in the evening, the Task Force will have a meeting. Since being a member of this task force is voluntary, therefore, no payment will be given to the member. More info regarding the Anti-Racism Task Force, which includes agendas and minutes, can be found on the City's website. (https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/accordions/anti-racism-task-force/)

Interested applicants can send a cover letter and resume OR application for consideration to Lakewood City Council c/o the Clerk of Council at council@lakewoodoh.net. Monday, August 30th at 5:00 p.m is the deadline for the applications.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.