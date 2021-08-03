Goodyear Tire announces a new product for RH-4A+ tire lineup

Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

AKRON, OH—Goodyear, one of the world's largest tire developers, manufacturers, and distributors with more than 54 facilities in 23 countries, has announced a brand-new size 40.00R57 as it will also be a new addition to Goodyear's RH-4A+ tire lineup.

The RH-4A+ was introduced last fall to decrease operating costs per hour and increasing productivity in hard-rock underfoot conditions.

Eric Matson, Global Off The Road Field Engineering Manager said “The 40.00R57 has become Goodyear’s dominant fitment on 200-ton trucks, such as the Caterpillar 789. With a higher TKPH and load carrying capacity, the new Goodyear RH-4A+ tire size is a great option for customers who have converted their 789 fleets to this larger tire,”.

The Goodyear RH-4A+ 40.00R57 tire gives the user features and benefits, such as:

* With its high net-to-gross tread pattern and extra-deep E-4+ tread depth, it added more hours to the removal.

* The tread's centerline blading, shoulder lug pockets, and shoulder lug side notches provide cool operating temperatures.

The Goodyear RH-4Aand is now available in a wide array of sizes, such as 40.00R57, 59/80R63, 46/90R57, and 27.00R49, via Goodyear’s network of authorized Off-The-Road dealers around the world. It is made with Goodyear’s proprietary tread compounds and is available in customized casing constructions.

The Goodyear RH-4A+ is part of Goodyear’s Total Mobility platform of trusted products, reliable services, and tire management solutions – all delivered by a global network.

Visit their website at www.goodyearotr.com for more information regarding the Goodyear RH-4A+ product lines, or contact them at https://www.goodyearotr.com/contact/contact-us for a consultation request.

