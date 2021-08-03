Nine school construction projects receive $242 million in state funding

Silvia Brazzoduro/Unsplash

CLEVELAND - OH The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission approved an agreement on July 8 that will allow the state government to fund nine school construction projects.

They are now set to receive $242 million in state funding. This is how those funds will be spread over different school districts.

The Cleveland Municipal School District is undertaking several construction projects that total an estimated $117.19 million, of which $79.69 million is state-funded.

The commission authorized more than $29.69 million for Kenton City School District to build a $45.69 million middle-high school for grades 6-12 and the career tech program. For Lancaster City School District, more than $46.43 million plan to build a $103.18 million high school to house grades 9-12 and a career tech program.

The Lockland Local School District is renovating a K-12 building for $25.32 million, of which $21.94 million will be funded by the state. Milford Exempted Village School District plans to build a new $44.14 million middle school and receive $11.56 million from the commission.

The Rootstown Local School District will receive $18.73 million in state funding for the construction of a new building worth $45.68 million for pre-K to12th-grade. Metro Early College High School plans to use $14.44 million in state funds to renovate an existing middle school for $28.89 million to provide services for grades 6-12.

The West Holmes Joint Vocational School District of Ashland County plans to spend $19.24 million to renovate and expand the career center and will receive $10.99 million from the state.

Renovation of Joseph M. Gallagher School expecting to start in the fall of 2022, with the construction projects in the following year of 2023. The District expects to hold ribbon cuttings for the PreK-8 schools in 2024 and Lincoln-West in 2025. Students will move to a temporary space during construction.

The CMSD began the modernization campaign after the former East High School gym roof collapsed in October 2000. The District and state then have constructed or renovated 51 buildings. A new Garret Morgan high school and John F. Kennedy High School campus just opened last school year.

