Roy Niederlander honored with Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award

COLUMBUS, OH - Roy Niederlander, an Aircraft Mechanic, has worked tirelessly to ensure thousands of aircraft have flown safely in the skies across the nation for 50 years. Federal Aviation Administration awarded Niederlander with the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award for his outstanding service.

The Charles Taylor Mechanic Award was named after Mr. Charles Taylor, the first mechanic in powered flight. The Charles Taylor "Master Mechanic" Award recognizes the lifetime accomplishments of senior mechanics. Mr. Taylor served as the Wright brothers' mechanic and is credited with designing and building the engine for their first successful aircraft.

The nominee of this award has to meet certain criteria, and it's bestowed upon highly accomplished senior aircraft mechanics in achieving 50 years or more of dedicated services.

Niederlander has utilized his skills and determination into maintaining the safety of an aircraft. He has an associate degree in aviation maintenance at Columbus Technical Institute in 1971. He started his career in the U.S. Air Force. He then served as an aircraft maintenance service at Island Airlines (Port Clinton, Ohio), Capital Aircraft Electronics (Columbus, Ohio), and Lane Aviation (Columbus, Ohio) for several years before transitioning to The Ohio State University Airport in 2009.

The one who applied and submitted the application for Niederlander is Charles Jenkins, airport avionics and interim accountable manager. He shared his admiration for a lifetime of service, "Roy's extensive knowledge and eye for detail have made him an intricate part of the maintenance team here at The Ohio State University Airport."

During the ceremony in spring 2021, Paul D. Gillenwater from the Flight Standards District Office in Columbus, Ohio, presented Niederlander with the award while sharing his many career highlights.

