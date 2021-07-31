Sherwin Williams launches Training Program for entry-level jobs with accelerated pathway

Anna/Pexels

AKRON, OH - Sherwin Williams, one of the world's leading paint manufacturers, is looking for candidates who are willing to attend a Management & Sales Training Program.

This program is an 18-24 month accelerated entry-level position that will prepare them for a Store Management position.

After completing the first 6-8 weeks training, the candidates will have the chance to be promoted to an Assistant Store Manager position as part of Sherwin Williams' promote-from-within policy.

Throughout the program, the trainees will work with store management to supervise a million-dollar business, offering leadership and perspective into the store's performance and growth. Throughout the program, these trainees will gain an understanding of all operations, clients, and internal strategies, helping them to appreciate the critical role they will play in the team's success.

Here are the minimum requirements for the spots, which are:

18 years old or above

Has a valid driver's license

Authorized to work in the nation of employment, now or in the future, without needing any sponsorship for employment visa status.

Has a bachelor's degree or in the final two semesters of a bachelor's degree program.

Capable of working all allocated hours, including evenings and weekends if required.

Ability to access materials from shelves and floor stacks, as well as lift and carry up to 50 pounds for short distances is required. (The equivalent would be a giant bag of dog food)

Ability to perform material handling equipment safely once trained.

Able to differentiate the difference between colors, a skill used when color matching paint.

Several plus points that can make you stand out which are:

Prior sales, leadership, or customer service experience

Willingness to commute for this and future positions

Ability to communicate in more than one language; Spanish is preferable.

Activities outside of the classroom (such as team sports, school newspaper, etc..)

Active service in the militar

Interested applicants can apply by clicking this link .

