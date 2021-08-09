Great Lakes Brewing Co. launches new family member, TropiCoastal

Lionel Gustave/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland's own OH Great Lakes Brewing Company has come out with a fun new beer.

The TropiCoastal Tropical India Pale is infused with tropical fruit flavors. It will be available in the GLBC gift shop on August 4 and on August 16 for the draft to all markets, and it's limited.

TropiCoastal's can artwork was made by illustrator Sam Hadley, featuring lush tropical plants in a waterfront hideaway washed in the golden sunset. The painting is representing TropiCoastal's vibrant fruit flavors that bringing the tropical breeze getaway.

GLBC was founded in Cleveland in 1986 by Irish brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway.

The Tropical IPA brewed with Idaho 7®, Calypso, Strata, Mosaic®, and Lemondrop hops offers tropical fruit flavors of mango, guava, and pineapple. TropiCoastal is a bright and aromatic IPA that will deliver sunny vacation vibes all year long.

The newest family member will join GLBC's year-round family of IPAs, including Great Lakes IPA, Hazecraft IPA, Commodore Perry IPA, and the rotating imperial IPA series. Brewmaster Mark Hunger explains, "TropiCoastal fits right in with our hop-forward offerings, but it's got its style. We're using some newer hop varietals we've never brewed with at this scale, and we're tasting everything from stone fruit to citrus to passion fruit in this beer. It's bright, refreshing, and brewed to appeal to drinkers who want a big hop aroma and flavor with balanced bitterness. It's a perfect go-to IPA."

Fact sheet

Alcohol by Volume: 6.0%

International Bitterness Unit: 60

Notes: Tropical fruit flavors

It pairs up well with Key lime pie, island time, and Jerk chicken

TropiCoastal Tropical IPA Package will be available in 12 oz. Can 6-packs and 12-Packs in GLBC gift shop on August 4. For Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Find it in 12 oz. Can 6-Packs and 12-Packs and Draft (all markets, limited) beginning August 16.

