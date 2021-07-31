Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns sign final rookies to team's roster, from NU and Auburn

Terrence Jacobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WkXuX_0bE1RwPT00
Paxels/Pixabay

Cleveland, OH - CB Greg Newsome II and WR Anthony Schwartz, both first-round picks, have signed with the Cleveland Browns. They are the last players to sign out of the club's eight 2021 draft picks. Here are their profiles.

Greg Newsome II | Cornerback | Northwestern

Despite being from Chicago, Illinois, Newsome spent his senior year at the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida, where he intercepted two passes and broke up 15 others. From 2018 - 2020, He played 21 games at Northwestern, collecting 71 tackles, 25 pass breakups, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

In 2020, he was named to second-team All-America by both Phil Steele and the Football Writer Association of America. In 2019, he appeared in nine games with eight starts, making 36 tackles. He also led the team and ranked second in the Big Ten with 11 pass breakups.

Anthony Schwartz | Wide receiver | Auburn

A native of Pembroke Pines, Florida, Schwartz's speed was well known before he played at auburn. He was the 2018 Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year and also, he set various school records in the 60m at Auburn.

Schwartz got off to a good start in his career, starting five of his first thirteen games (22 receptions, 357 yards, 16.2 average, two touchdowns; 27 carries, 211 yards, five touchdowns). As a freshman in 2018, he registered 22 receptions for 357 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He started four of 13 games (41 receptions, 440 yards, 10.7 average, one touchdown; 11 carries, 118 yards, two touchdowns) despite suffering a thumb injury in the 2019 preseason.]

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_af9dcaf8ba5a585a0caef3bd9dfac23b.blob

Ohio-born, Cleveland raised and blessed with wanderlust

Cleveland, OH
379 followers
Loading

More from Terrence Jacobs

Cleveland, OH

Parker Hannifin Chomerics Division won GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award for 2020

CLEVELAND, OH - Parker Hannifin branch company, Parker Chomerics, received the General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award for 2020 on July 28. GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award is an annual award given to GM distributors who produced consistent product and performance over the year. It is only bestowed to the top GM supplier that exceeds the expectation from a set of quality requirements presented by GM. The awardee will receive cross-functional support from the GM company.Read full story
Euclid, OH

Chrisette Michele to perform at Mitchell's Ultra Lounge

EUCLID, OH - Mitchell's Ultra Lounge will hold The Sultry Chrisette Michele LIVE performance at Mitchell's Restaurant & Ultra Lounge, 24900 Euclid Avenue on August 7, 2021. The show will last from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM EDT and be hosted by B. Landrum & Dre Walton. Jack's Jazz, a jazz group from Cleveland and Franc West, Cleveland singer from NBC the Voice, will also perform as the opening performances.Read full story
2 comments
Akron, OH

Research team from the University of Akron developed a new way to store energy for electric vehicles

AKRON, OH - Dr. Yu Zhu, professor in UA's School of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering, and his research team discovered a way to store energy efficiently for electric vehicles (EV).Read full story
Kirtland, OH

Holden Forests and Gardens received a grant from the American Rhododendron Society Endowment

KIRTLAND, OH - Recently, Holden Forests and Gardens was given a grant from the American Rhododendron Society Endowment. This grant was given as part of their partnership with Horticulture and Research Departments to help maintain the collections at Holden Forests and Gardens Rhododendron.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine appoints new member of UA's Board of Trustees

AKRON, OH - Governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine has appointed Trina M. Carter, a Cuyahoga Falls resident, as the new member for UA's Board of Trustees. Carter fills the spot left by previous Trustee, Olivia Demas, whose term ended on July 1, 2021. Carter's term as UA's Board of Trustees has started on July 30, 2021, and will end on July 1, 2030.Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

City of Cleveland looks for Labor Relations Officer

CLEVELAND, OH – The City of Cleveland is looking for Labor Relations Officer. The salary range for this position is $27,040.00 to $89,440.00 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will close on August 15, 2021, at 11:59 PM Eastern.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

City of Cleveland opens vacancy for Snow Removal Vehicle Operator

CLEVELAND, OH – The City of Cleveland is currently looking for Snow Removal Vehicle Operator with a salary offer of $38,500.80 per year. This full-time job vacancy will close on 11/2/2021 at 11:59 PM Eastern.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

These Lakeland civic music ensembles are looking for members

LAKELAND, OH - For the fall semester of 2021, Lakeland Community College's five musical ensemble programs will resume in-person practices and performances, and they are looking for new as well as returning musicians.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Rainforest Car Wash presents a Karaoke contest

CLEVELAND, OH - Rainforest Car Wash, an Ohio-based experiential rainforest-themed car wash that serves the greater Cleveland area such as Cleveland Heights, Brunswick, Medina, and Avon, is making a Car Wash Karaoke event with their own twist.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Graduation of Cleveland Police Academy

CLEVELAND, OH - Mayor Frank G. Jackson recited the oath of office to 34 graduates of the 147th Cleveland Police Academy last week on Friday, July 30, 2021. The graduation ceremony for Cleveland Police Academy was held outdoors and it took place at 11 a.m. in Mall C.Read full story
North Canton, OH

Visual Edge IT congratulates Atherton as the new VP

North Canton, OH— Robert Atherton, the vice president for managed IT services for the Visual Edge in the East region, has accepted a new role as the National Vice President of revenue growth. Visual Edge is a company that focuses on cloud computing, managed IT services, and security, as well as print/copy solutions for businesses all over the country, including remote office locations. The headquarter of this office is in North Canton, Ohio.Read full story
Ohio State

The State of Ohio offers financial assistance to companies that are being affected by the pandemic

Mentor, OH - Many people are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are no exception. To help ease the burden, the State of Ohio is now accepting applications for four financial programs to companies that are being affected by it.Read full story
2 comments
Sandusky, OH

Here are some of the great selections for your brunch near Lake Erie

SANDUSKY, OH - After a long day exploring Lake Erie, your stomach probably wants something to eat. So, what better way to satisfy that hunger than a delectable brunch at a beloved local hangout?Read full story
Akron, OH

GAR Foundation gives nonprofit organizations $380,700 in capital funding

AKRON, OH - Summit County community organizations around Akron will receive a total of $380,700 in financial assistance from the GAR Foundation. Every other year, GAR holds a competitive, limited-funding capital application round. GAR gave assistance to 19 organizations funding for mission-critical capital projects this year.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Looking at Dilly Garlic Pickles, Cleveland Kitchen's new product

Cleveland, OH - Cleveland Kitchen, an Ohio-based company that specializes in delectable fermented foods, announced their most recent gourmet fermented innovation. After releasing their version of Korean kimchi in February, now it's time for them to release their new product, pickles.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

The City of Cleveland Municipal Court is looking for Journalizing Clerk

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland Municipal Court is looking for Journalizing Clerk (Chief Deputy Clerk). The annual salary for this position is $33,280.00. This is a full-time job and the vacancy will close on 8/12/2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.Read full story
Mansfield, OH

Asking Alexandria will play at the Inkcarceration Festival on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at The Ohio State Reformatory

MANSFIELD, OH—Asking Alexandria, a British rock band from York, North Yorkshire, will play at the Inkcarceration Festival on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at The Ohio State Reformatory.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Chief Social Worker vacancy in the City of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland is looking for a Chief Social Worker. The annual pay range for this position is $65,000.00 - $85,000.00. This is a full-time job and the vacancy will close on 8/16/2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Museum of Natural History to hold 18th annual Conservation Symposium on September 10

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Museum of Natural History or CMNH has announced the date for the 18th annual Conservation Symposium. The symposium will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, with a "Listening to the Land" theme and will invite various speakers to discuss their works and conservation efforts.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy