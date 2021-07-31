Cleveland Browns sign final rookies to team's roster, from NU and Auburn

Paxels/Pixabay

Cleveland, OH - CB Greg Newsome II and WR Anthony Schwartz, both first-round picks, have signed with the Cleveland Browns. They are the last players to sign out of the club's eight 2021 draft picks. Here are their profiles.

Greg Newsome II | Cornerback | Northwestern

Despite being from Chicago, Illinois, Newsome spent his senior year at the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida, where he intercepted two passes and broke up 15 others. From 2018 - 2020, He played 21 games at Northwestern, collecting 71 tackles, 25 pass breakups, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

In 2020, he was named to second-team All-America by both Phil Steele and the Football Writer Association of America. In 2019, he appeared in nine games with eight starts, making 36 tackles. He also led the team and ranked second in the Big Ten with 11 pass breakups.

Anthony Schwartz | Wide receiver | Auburn

A native of Pembroke Pines, Florida, Schwartz's speed was well known before he played at auburn. He was the 2018 Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year and also, he set various school records in the 60m at Auburn.

Schwartz got off to a good start in his career, starting five of his first thirteen games (22 receptions, 357 yards, 16.2 average, two touchdowns; 27 carries, 211 yards, five touchdowns). As a freshman in 2018, he registered 22 receptions for 357 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He started four of 13 games (41 receptions, 440 yards, 10.7 average, one touchdown; 11 carries, 118 yards, two touchdowns) despite suffering a thumb injury in the 2019 preseason.]

