Berea, OH

Baldwin Wallace University team call climate change a national security threat

Terrence Jacobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Dzzw_0bE1JUbZ00
Markus Spiske/Unsplash

BEREA, OH – An assistant professor of national security at Baldwin Wallace University, Dr. Jason Keiber, has voiced serious concern over Ohio heat this summer. `

Combined with the wildfires and extreme weather in other parts of the country that have persisted for years, temperatures in the state have soared to well above 90 degrees, with the only relief coming through thunderstorms.

Keiber partnered up with two students at Baldwin Wallace University to start their work in delivering the urgency of climate change threats to the residents of Ohio. Together with Natalie Reichert, a major in international studies, and Abigail Rudolph, a major in national security,

Keiber is trying to understand deeper how states can reach “net-zero” carbon emissions by 2050 through a technical report published by Princeton University. It also explains how carbon dioxide and greenhouse gasses floating in the atmosphere cause global warming.

The team has connected the data in that report to Ohio’s data, and arranged it into an understandable document for policymakers, titled "Electrifying Ohio", found here.

The team also wrote a column in the Akron Beacon-Journal/ohio.com where they proposed urgent measures Ohioans must take to contribute to greenhouse gas reduction.

Keiber explained how climate change’s effects go beyond environmental issues. He says climate change will cause instabilities that lead to civil wars, territorial conflict, and people being displaced.

The report concludes: "The future of Ohio will be one in which vehicles, residential buildings, and commercial enterprises are all “electrified.” Ohio will make strides in renewable energy production and sustainable land use.

While this plan is costly, the future benefits to health, job markets, and the environment make the investment worth it. We further recognize the work that Ohio has done partnering with small businesses and nonprofits to make the state more sustainable. While this work is not reflected in the Princeton study, we encourage lawmakers to continue to develop these efforts. All Ohioans need to work toward the net-zero goal."

