University Circle Inc presents: Welcome Back Wednesdays.

Mark Angelo/Pexels

CLEVELAND, OH - University Circle Inc. (UCI) is pleased to advertise the return of live music to Wade Oval with Welcome Back Wednesdays, sponsored by PNC Bank. From August 4 to 25, Welcome Back Wednesdays will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on four Wednesdays consecutively. Live music, food trucks, a beer and wine tent, and family activities will be offered at each concert.

“We were humbled by and grateful for the number of calls and emails UCI received asking for live music on Wade Oval this summer,” said Chris Ronayne, president of UCI. “To the advocates in the community, we thank you for your unwavering support and we cannot wait to see you in August!”

The lineup for this music concert will have a broad mix of bands and musical genres such as:

Aug. 4

Forecast

Jazz, Funk, Rock, Reggae, Pop

Aug. 11

Hubb's Groove

Smooth Jazz, R&B, Pop

Aug. 18

Blue Lunch

Blues, New Orleans R&B, Soul, Jazz, Classic Rock & Roll

Aug. 25

Cats on Holiday

Swamp Pop

There will also be a delectable choice of meal or snack from Fawaky Burst, Kona Ice, Barrio, B&M Bar-B-Q, and Gyro Guys that the attendants can choose from each week! Before going to the event, here are some of the additional details on what to and what not to bring:

What to bring?:

Loved Ones, invite people as much as possible

Blankets or folding chairs just in case the available benches are occupied.

Extra snacks.

Smartphones Take plenty of pictures and use #welcomebackwednesdays to spread the words

What not to bring?:

Tents. need for some shade is understandable, but tents can block the stage's view for others or even blow away in stormy weather.

Grills. Open flames are prohibited.

visit www.universitycircle.org/welcomeback to know more about the event.