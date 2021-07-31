City of Cleveland opt-in recycling program

Pawel Czerwinski/Unsplashed

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland will be shifting to an opt-in, bi-weekly curbside recycling program. Interested residents must register before October 22nd, 2021, to participate in the program.

Residents can register by calling 216-664-3030 or through the following form.

In order to opt-in, you have to agree to the following guidelines.

When setting out, your cart should be set up outside no earlier than noon the day before collection.

Other than that, your carts should be placed 2-3 feet apart, with the metal bar facing the street. The cart should not be marked, painted, or altered in any way by the residents.

All materials set out for recycling should be in the blue recycling cart (no materials are accepted outside of the cart, with the exception of bulk and yard waste).

Accepted and non-accepted materials are detailed in the flyer. Cans, cartons, cereal boxes, glass, magazines, office paper, plastic bottles, and jugs, paper rolls, newspapers, plastic jars, papers, receipts and shoeboxes are accepted in-home recycling materials (green).

Aluminum foil, branches, tires, tree stumps, shrubs, scrap metal, plastic bags, clothing, computers, construction materials, grass clippings, household goods, shredded paper, packing peanuts, leaves and light strings are accepted and categorized as “other recycling” (yellow).

Bulbs, hazardous materials, latex paint, medications, needles, propane tanks are categorized as needing “proper disposal” (red).

Broken ceramics, cups, lids and utensils, durable plastics, plastics clamshell containers, solo cups, Styrofoam, tangles are categorized as “landfill” (black).

Learn more at www.clevelandohio.gov/recycling for the accepted or non-accepted materials. If you have questions regarding the program, please contact the Division of Waste at 216.664.3717.

