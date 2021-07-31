Find employment as student at Case Western Reserve University with Handsake

Sangga Rima Roman Selia/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — Students at Case Western Reserve University can use the university's "Handshake" job platform to find employment or work-study job postings.

Follow these steps to find a job today:

1. Click here to access Handshake. You can log in to your CWRU network ID and password through https://cwru.joinhandshake.com/login, and you will be asked to activate your account.

2. Once your account is activated, you will be asked to complete your student employment application. The application is also where you will indicate your Federal Work-Study eligibility. Upload the following document to your Handshake profile under the Documents option.

3. Alternatively, after you log in to the Single Sign-on, select the Career Center tab, then select resource at the top-down menu. The student employment application is located in the resource library.

If you encounter issues with the platform, please contact the support team under the help menu and not the CWRU Helpdesk. Alternatively, you can reach the support team.

A Handshake account allows you to arrange virtual appointments, connect virtually to school or employers and update your career interest and job roles. You can follow an employer, request an appointment and view existing appointments.

You can also post events, career profiles and other information in your Handshake account and track your internship experience in your profile.

If you have questions, please contact the university's Student Employment office at stu-emp@case.edu or 216.368.4533.

Case Western Reserve University is an independent research university located in Cleveland's University Circle. The institution holds membership in the Association of American Universities and is fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and by several nationally recognized professional accrediting associations.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.