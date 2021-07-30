Italian Heritage Foundation of Youngstown presents: Greater Youngstown Italian Fest

Rachel Claire/Unsplash

YOUNGSTOWN OH - On August 6, 7, and 8, come to Central Square in Downtown Youngstown to attend the 35th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

The Greater Youngstown Italian Fest is an annual event hosted by the Italian Heritage Foundation of Youngstown, Inc. The primary goal of doing all of this is to enhance the quality of life in the greater Youngstown area via charitable gifts while respecting the Mahoning Valley Italian community's memories and living heritage.

Thanks to the efforts of hundreds of volunteers, generous corporate sponsorship from Mahoning Valley businesses, and also the support of the city of Youngstown, every year, the fest managed to draw over 50,000 visitors to the three-day event.

In this year's Italian fest there will be entertainments such as:

Over 4 city blocks of entertainment

More than 30 Italian food stalls and restaurants

Musical performances throughout the day and night

Large tents to cover the attendants

More than two dozen retail vendors

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Awarding of Italian Fest Scholarships to local Youngstown State University (YSU) students

Pasta Eating Contest

Homemade Wine Contest

Outdoor Sunday Mass with Procession

The foundation uses festival earnings to provide scholarships to area students, help local organizations such as the Second Harvest Food Bank, Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, and many others over the years, and ensure event growth in coming years, in keeping with its benevolent purpose.

This is a family-oriented event that gives a taste of the Italian heritage via delectable food offered by the area’s finest vendors and restaurants, performances by international recording artists, Italian games, and many more.

For more info, contact them via email by clicking this link or call them at (330) 501-3171.

