Case Western Reserve University shares tips on how to give your internship employers a good first impression

Pexels

CLEVELAND, OH - Learning theories in a classroom is one thing, but when it comes to putting them to work, it's a whole new thing. Internships and co-ops, whether done over the summertime or during an academic semester, provide experience in different working situations and develop skills for your future profession.

When doing an internship, you need to give your employer a good impression. Laura Papcum, assistant director for alumni career services in the Office of Post-Graduate Planning and Experiential Education of Case Western Reserve University shows you what you can do to make the most of your internships.

1. Build bridges with your new colleagues

Say hello to everyone you meet. Don't limit yourself to people that can help boost your career, but to everyone in the office. It may sound surprising that being friendly to a certain stranger in the elevator could make a strong impression on the CEO.

2. Teamwork is everything.

Practice working in groups to observe and understand what makes a good teammate. Always take the initiative and keep yourself occupied by volunteering to help in any way you can.

3. Spot a mentor.

Look around, who has a great reputation, appears positive, and knows the company's culture inside and out? Let them know what you appreciate about their professional ability and work ethic. It's a huge compliment to be asked to serve as a mentor, so no need to be intimidated. It's critical that you can explain why you're looking for a mentor and what you intend to gain from that relationship.

4. Keep a positive attitude.

Everybody makes mistakes, and when you do, take responsibility for it. Take constructive criticisms calmly and thank the person who gave it to you. After all, they are given to help you grow professionally.

5. Stay in contact.

Let everyone you work with know how much you learned and how much you loved the experience. Connect with your new colleagues on LinkedIn, and don't forget to update your profile with your experience while you're there.

Whether you're looking for an internship, a co-op in the future, or are completing an opportunity this summer, these tips can help you give the best impressions to your employer.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.