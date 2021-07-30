CWRU announces new programs for Fall 2021

Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

CLEVELAND, OH - Case Western Reserve has announced the new programs that they're going to offer to students so that they can be prepared for the always-growing career fields. Several new programs are ranging from compliance and risk management to experimental biology, FinTech, nurse anesthesia, and more.

Here are some of the new programs.

Master in Compliance and Risk Management

The master’s-level program, which is the only program of its kind in Ohio, will prepare students to work with businesses to guarantee that they comply with state, federal, and international laws and regulations. This program, which is available in both full-time and part-time options, is currently accepting applications for fall 2021. The master’s program requires students to complete 30 hours of course credits.

Master of Science in FinTech

Since the usage of Financial Technology (Fintech) has become a necessity, the Master of Science (MS) in FinTech program at Weatherhead School of Management is designed to equip students with knowledge for future careers in FinTech and also the financial industry.

They will have a thorough understanding of the latest trends and products reshaping the finance industry, including banking and Regtech (Regulatory Technology), big data analytics and algorithms, and financial analysis, along with AI, blockchains, machine learning, and cryptocurrencies. This is a 30-credit-hour program that can be completed in one academic year.

Master of Science in Computer Science (online)

Computer science is one of the most high-demand fields due to its huge impact on every sector and industry, which includes education, financial, healthcare, and transportation services.

The program at Case School of Engineering has a well-rounded blend of academics and flexible, hands-on learning supervised by skilled instructors, preparing them for excellent career advancement and leadership prospects in the field of computer science.

Go to https://case.edu/ for more info about the new programs being offered.

