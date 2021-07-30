Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo opens Eagle Zip Adventure

Terrence Jacobs

CLEVELAND, OH—Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is excited to announce the opening of Eagle Zip Adventure new tandem zip line experience that brings riders to new heights above Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Waterfowl Lake. This is a great ride for someone who's a thrill seeker or simply wants some family-friendly activities.

The dual zip lines at Eagle Zip Adventure are almost 700 feet in length, and the speed of riding it can reach up to 35 mph. Riders board at the floating ride platform close to the historic Wade Hall. They will be lifted backward over Waterfowl Lake and up to 150 feet over the Zoo, with views to downtown Cleveland once seated and fastened in. Riders are released after a brief stop at the top for a ride back down to the starting platform filled with excitement.

The prize for enjoying Eagle Zip Adventure is $8 per rider or $7 for members. 42” is the minimum height for riders with a paying adult, or if the riders want to ride alone, 48" is the minimum. The weight limit for riders who want to do it alone is 300 pounds. However, for a tandem ride, the maximum combined weight will be 450 pounds.

Eagle Zip Adventure is open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also be open for special occasions, which include this year’s Asian Lantern Festival, presented by Meijer, allowing guests to feel the adrenaline-filled ride after dark. Tickets can be obtained at the 4-D Theater and the Circle of Wildlife Carousel.

For more info regarding the ride, visit Eagle Zip Adventure and read their FAQ by clicking this link.

