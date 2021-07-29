Timken Earns Spot at the Top Workplaces 2021 list

krakenimages/Unsplash

NORTH CANTON, OH- The Timken Company, a global manufacturer of bearings and power transmission products based in North Canton, Ohio, has received a spot on the Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2021 List from Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer.

This marks the third time in a row that Timken Company has landed a spot on the list, staying true to its commitment to being a company that values ethics and integrity, quality, teamwork, and excellence.

"This honor reflects our strong and collaborative culture and the outstanding associates behind it," said Natasha Pollock, Timken vice president of human resources. "This past year, our team overcame unprecedented challenges and delivered for our customers with unrelenting commitment, engagement, and integrity. And through it all, we listened intently to our associates to stay close to their needs, connection, and wellbeing. "

This list is based on an anonymous survey of employees of various companies in Northeast Ohio, directed by an engagement technology partner from Energage Survey Company. The survey measures 15 company cultures that are mandatory for the success of any company, including alignment, execution, and connection between the few categories.

Timken has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers of 2021, and also as one of America’s Best Employers for New Graduates in 2021. Timken also made the list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 11th consecutive time by the Ethisphere Institute.

The Timken Company (formerly The Timken Roller Bearing Axle Company), was founded by Henry Timken in 1899 in St. Louis. Later, in 1901, the company moved to Canton, Ohio. Timken chose Canton because of its proximity to the American car manufacturing centers of Detroit and Cleveland and the American steel-making centers of Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

