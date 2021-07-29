Here are some of the activities you can do to make Mentor even better.

Pixabay/Pexel

MENTOR, OH - The City of Mentor is a vibrant and active community, and citizens have stepped up to help and support members of the community in several ways since last year, which include ordering takeout from local restaurants as well as volunteering time and energy to services such as the Senior Center's curbside meal pickup.

As a matter of fact, community involvement benefits everyone, both young and old, and ultimately improves the quality of life in this city for both the present and the future. If you're interested in doing something new while also helping the community, there are a lot of activities that you can partake in.

Call an event or an institute to get involved

Everybody has individual abilities, interests, and talents that can bring people together and improve other lives. For example, if you're interested in the issues about the government and the city, participating in public service is a good start. It's a great time to contribute to the public in these troubled times.

The City Council, boards, and commissions are the governing bodies of the municipality, which deals with significant aspects that concern everyone. Building codes/development, libraries, roads/footpaths, parks and playing fields, public health, and various community concerns are all covered.

For those who are not interested in joining governmental bodies, there are also other events in Mentor that you can volunteer. One of them is Mentor Cityfest which will take place on Friday, August 20, 2021, and Saturday, August 21, 2021, and are currently looking for volunteers since the event is estimated to have more than 25,000 people.

Participating in local events or local government institutes can bring many benefits for the community, but most of all, it gives everyone a chance to meet new people and build bridges.

