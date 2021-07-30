Timken was named as one of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes

RF._.studio/Pexels

North Canton, OH - The Timken Company, the global manufacturing leader in engineered bearings and power transmission goods, has been selected to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Women for 2021, showcasing the company's dedication to uplifting and growing a varied team of engineers and problem solvers.

Forbes collaborated with Statista Inc. to perform an independent poll of 50,000 employees, including more than 30,000 women in organizations with at least 1,000 workers in the United States to choose companies for such a list.

Respondents rated and provided comments on their employers on a variety of subjects, which include work environment, development, image, conditions for workers, diversity, and salaries.

Participants were also asked to evaluate their experiences on subjects such as parental leave, family assistance, flexibility, discrimination, career representation, and wage equity, all of which are important to women. The proportion of women in executive management and board roles was also taken into account.

"We're proud of the talented and accomplished women we employ at Timken and their many achievements," said Timken's vice president of human resources, Natasha Pollock.

"Timken is committed to making progress towards a diversified workforce, and this recognition reinforces our ongoing efforts to provide opportunities, development, and support to our female associates and all employees. Delivering the innovative solutions and real-world impact we are known for requires multiple perspectives united by common goals. We're honored to be on the Forbes 2021 list, and also recognize that there's more left to be done as we grow our business together."

Women and other qualified applicants are urged to explore more about the available opportunities at Timken, where associates cooperate on global, cross-disciplinary teams and benefit from their teammates' unique points of view. Timken also offers on-the-job training and professional advancement chances to its employees.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.