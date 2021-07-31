Cleveland's Rock Hall Presents a new exhibition to commemorate NFL Super Bowl halftime shows

Jakayla Toney Pexels

Cleveland, OH- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is proud to present "The Biggest Show On Turf: 55 Years of Halftime Shows" in collaboration with the National Football League (NFL). This exhibition highlights the stories behind numerous memorable national anthems as well as halftime performances seen by Super Bowl audiences that surpass 100 million viewers every year as the most-watched television event of the year.

Through performing clothes, instruments, and set pieces, fans may recapture decades of memorable Super Bowl experiences, which include:

The Weeknd’s dashing suit designed for his 2021 half-time performance by Matthew M. Williams for Givenchy and Lila Nikole

A flag-lined jacket worn by Bono during U2's emotive performance in 2002 blended spectacle with intimacy, as the band rose to the huge task of uplifting a still-grieving nation five months after 9/11.

A turquoise suit worn by Prince during his extraordinary purple-rained 2007 performance, where he asked "Can you make it rain harder?" To the production managers.

Michael Jackson's Superbowl jacket designed by Jeff Hamilton, worn on his spectacular 1993 performance, which was a success and became a benchmark of what future performance should be.

Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer's drum head from their 2001 performance, which saw spectators stand on the field around the stage for the first time ever in a Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Another thing to note is that fans can get a sneak peek at the entire operation, from Lady Gaga and the Black Eyed Peas' stage models to The Who's lighting grid and stage layouts, as well as time-lapses of production setups and teardowns over the years.

This exhibition closes in September 2021, so what are you waiting for? Come to Rock Hall and relive and learn about the magnificent performance of the Superbowl throughout the years.

