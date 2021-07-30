Northeast Ohio Medical University reveals a new graduate study program.

RODNAE Productions/Pexels

Rootstown Township, OH- Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) College of Graduate Studies has started a new degree program to train Certified Anesthesiologist Assistants or CAA. Only 13 programs in the country offer a Master of Medical Science in Anesthesia.

Neomed is currently accepting applications for its first cohort of students, which will start in January 2022. Students will be prepared for jobs as CAA through a combination of didactic coursework, clinical rotations, and high-fidelity simulation. Nathaniel Flath, the program director, and a seasoned CAA, is also the president-elect of the Ohio Academy of Anesthesiologist Assistants.

The need for the program was identified during NEOMED's strategic planning process, which focused on developing transformational leaders, providing excellent student experiences, and promoting community health. These assistants are in high demand around the country, earning top incomes while functioning as very effective extensions of physician anesthesiologists, according to research.

Certified anesthesiologist assistants are an essential part of the anesthesia care team, working with physician anesthesiologists to implement safe, patient-centered care during several types of surgeries.

They provide medical care to some of the sickest patients at their most vulnerable times, medically guiding them through their surgeries' preoperative, intraoperative, and immediate postoperative phases.

Individuals who are interested in being one must have a premedical background, a baccalaureate degree, and finish a comprehensive didactic and clinical program in graduate school. They've received significant training in providing and maintaining high-quality anesthetic care as well as advanced patient monitoring procedures.

The website for the Master of Medical Science in Anesthesia degree program includes information on how to apply, the curriculum, and cost, among other things. Check them out by clicking here.

