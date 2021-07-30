Ohio duo boxers advance to quarterfinal Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

CLEVELAND, OH – Delante Johnson and Oshae Jones, welterweight Ohio duo win six and seven for Team USA on the fourth day of boxing at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, bringing them to the quarterfinal.

Johnson continued his way winning in welterweight with 4-1 over Kazakhstan's Albaikhan Zhussupov, ending the countries dominance in welterweight Olympic that goes back to Athens 2004 Summer Olympic.

In the first round, Johnson was down 3-2 and adjusting in the second round leading him to take all five judge's cards after coming back more aggressive, landing more body shot combinations to his opponent. In the final round, Johnson showed dominance in the ring, taking four out of five judge's cards and winning the fight with a 4-1 victory and gave Team USA their sixth win in a row.

Jones made history as being the first female American representing the United States in the welterweight category. This is the first time in the Olympics that female boxers are being contested.

Jones, as the 2019 Pan American Games champion was competing in her first bout as she received a bye in the first round, she then started bout strong taking a 4-1 lead, before grabbing three out of five judge's cards in the second. In the second round, Jones only manage to grab one card. Her performance from the first round held her on the winning end of a 3-2 decision against Mexico's Brianda Cruz and advancing to the quarterfinals.

Both Johnson and Jones will have two days of rest before continuing to the ring. On Friday's quarterfinals matchup, Johnson will match up with a three-time Olympian from Cuba Roniel Iglesias and Jones will match up with the Dominican Republic Maria Altagracia Moronta Hernandez Hernandez.

