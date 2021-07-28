unsplash21039401/Unsplash

AKRON, OH - The City of Akron Public Service Department is looking for Golf Course Laborer. The salary range for this position is $15.17 Hourly and you will work up to 28 hours per week. This is a Seasonal job and the vacancy will close when it's filled.

The main job description for this position is to maintain and operate golf equipment, golf course, buildings, fairways, and greens. The individual in this position will work under close supervision of the management or independently. Work also requires heavy physical activity and possibility of work under poor weather.

Some examples of work for Golf Course Laborer are to trim the greens, tees, rough, and fairway areas using the required equipment. Operates tractors, lawnmowers, and other utility vehicles to maintain and clean-up the ground. Waters tees, greens, and fairways. Help in loading and unloading of materials from trucks. Assist in minor building maintenance like changing light bulbs, painting, staining, and cleaning the building.

The duties listed above are only illustrations of some of your works that may be performed during your duties.

Required qualification:

Able to write and read properly.

Minimum 1-year experience in related work or positions.

Possess a valid state of Ohio driver's license.

Familiarity with operating golf equipment, practices, and methods.

Knowledge in cultivating and maintaining a garden.

Knowledge of safety procedures.

Able to work in a team environment or independently.

Ability to perform a heavy physical task.

The qualified candidates will perform an examination process with an evaluation rating based on 90% for qualification and 10% for experience. Candidates must meet the qualification and requirements above at the time of the examination process. Applicants with disabilities may contact the Human Resources Department minimum of one week before the testing process for an accommodation request.

If you are interested, apply through governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding benefits and other questions, please contact the Department of Human Resources at (330) 375-2720.

