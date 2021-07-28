Cleveland International Piano Competition 2021 final round performances on August 3

Jordan Whitfield/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The Cleveland International Piano Competition 2021 is being held by the Piano Cleveland from July 8 and will conclude on August 11.

This year, the CIPC will take a new approach. You can choose to attend the event in person or watch it online through a virtual broadcast. A virtual opening ceremony of the competition was held on July 7 at 7:00 p.m. T

There were two rounds of competition where each contestant performs 30 minutes of solo recitals. The first round was held from July 8-16, and the second round was held from July 17-25.

After the first two rounds of eliminations, eight semifinalists advance to the semi-final round performances. They will perform live from July 29 - August 1 at Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Each day two semifinalists perform 40-minutes solo recitals featuring popular music transcriptions commissioned specifically for the CIPC.

Four finalists will advance to the Chamber Round Performances, with performances taking place August 3-4. Four finalists will perform chamber music with the Escher String Quartet in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

The final round performances from August 6-7 will mark the end of the competition. Four finalists will perform concertos with the Cleveland Orchestra, live from Severance Hall, and one finalist will be chosen as the winner of CIPC 2021.

From August 8-August 11, the winning finalist will perform exclusive solo performances for the celebratory party at the lakeside Shoreby Club.

For more information regarding the competition, ticket purchase and the complete schedule of the events, please visit Piano Cleveland's website.

