Anna Brandt from Cleveland State University wins Cecil N. Coleman Medal of Honor

Berend van Rossum/Unsplash

CLEVELAND—Anna Brandt, a cross-country and track & field standout, was selected the Horizon League's 2020-21 female winner, marking only the third time in Cleveland State history that a Viking has received the renowned Cecil N. Coleman Medal of Honor. The league's Faculty Athletics Representatives chose Brandt as the Medal of Honor winner.

The Medal of Honor is awarded to the Horizon League's outstanding male and female student-athletes, who best represent the Horizon League's dignity and high purpose. The winner must have excelled academically, athletically, and in extracurricular activities. The award is given to a graduating senior with at least a 3.0 GPA who demonstrates exceptional character both in and out of athletic competition.

"I am truly honored to receive the Cecil N. Coleman Medal of Honor. Being a student-athlete at Cleveland State University was an incredible opportunity not only to compete at the Division I level in the sports I love but also to discover and pursue my passion for exercise science," Brandt said. "My experiences in athletics taught me how to be the best version of myself and persevere through any obstacle to accomplish my goals. This was only possible because of the support from the CSU athletic department, my coaches, professors, family, and friends. I would not be who, or where I am today were it not for their guidance and care."

During her time at Cleveland State, Brandt was a two-sport student-athlete for the Vikings, competing in cross country and track and field. Brandt concluded her time in the Green & White as the program record-holder in the 5K (17:55) and 6K (21:08) races on the cross-country course.

She was selected the Horizon League Freshman of the Year as a freshman, and she was named All-League three times as a sophomore, making her the first Viking to do so. During her career, she finished in the top ten 13 times, including winning the individual title at the 2018 Jenna Strong Fall Classic.

Brandt set program records in five indoor events (500, 800, 1,000, Mile, 3000) as well as three outdoor events (400 hurdles, 800, 1500). With a timing of 2:14.00 in the 800 Meter Run at the Horizon League Outdoor Championships as a senior, Brandt became the first #HLTF individual event winner in program history.

The late Cecil N. Coleman, the Horizon League's first full-time commissioner from 1980 to 1984, is honored with this award. Coleman is responsible for most of the league's current success, including securing automatic Horizon League qualification in baseball and men's basketball. Coleman was honored with the NACDA, James J. Corbett award in 1985 for his accomplishments.

